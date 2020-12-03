PhilHealth Palawan starts to extend dialysis coverage of patients from 90 to 144 sessions

Chief Social Insurance Officer Wilfred Hernandez said Thursday that it already took effect upon the approval of the extension on November 11 and will be available until December 31.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) Palawan has started to extend the dialysis coverage of patients from 90 to 144 sessions a year and advised patients who have paid their hemodialysis sessions to file their claims for reimbursement.

Chief Social Insurance Officer Wilfred Hernandez said Thursday that it already took effect upon the approval of the extension on November 11 and will be available until December 31.

“Ang instruction lang, for those who are going to avail of the benefit, ang kailangan lang they have to directly file ‘yong kanilang claim kasi ‘yong hospitals kasi habang walang circular, walang instruction from the top management, hindi sila nagpa-file. So ang ginagawa ng mga gustong mag-file ay idi-direct file sa PhilHealth and corresponding department na dapat i-accomplish,” he said.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Thursday in a press briefing in Palawan that the extension of dialysis sessions will help provide free three times a week dialysis for covered patients.

“Effective na nga ‘yan, parang mas marami pa nga ang bilang, hindi lang 133 pero I wanted to be on the lowest side. Pero I think what they approved is 144, in fact, so naparami pa ‘yong dialysis — so ibig sabihin lahat ng nagti-three times a week dialysis ay libre ‘yong dialysis niya sa buong taon,” he said.

Hernandez, meanwhile, added that patients who have paid for their hemodialysis sessions are requested to file their claims to the local PhilHealth office.

He encouraged members to immediately file their request and said that it would take 60 days upon receiving the request before the reimbursement will be given to members or patients.

“Ifa-file na lang nila ‘yong resibo, may instruction naman ‘yong hospital kung ano ‘yong dapat sabihin sa mga member kung paano mag-direct file. Then itong si member o patient ay ifa-file directly sa amin, iri-reimburse pero hindi kami (PhilHealth Palawan) ang nagre-reimburse, ‘yong aming regional office sa Batangas city,” he said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts