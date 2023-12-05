State insurer Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has increased the benefits for people suffering from stroke.

In a public advisory, the PhilHealth said stroke patients spend a high cost for treatment expenses and recovery.

The state insurer increased the benefit package for ischemic stroke from PHP28,000 to PHP76,000.

Ischemic stroke is characterized by the presence of blood clots or clogged nerves leading to the brain.

It also increased the benefit package for hemorrhagic stroke or bleeding in the brain due to nerve rupture from PHP38,000 to PHP80,000.

Stroke is second among the most common causes of death among Filipinos with a 0.9 percent prevalence rate.

About 70 percent of these stroke-related deaths are classified under ischemic stroke while the remaining 30 percent is under hemorrhagic stroke. (PNA)