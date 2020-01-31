PhilHealth aims to cover all Palaweños

Chief Social Insurance Officer Wilfred Hernandez said Thursday that they are hoping to include the registration of members of local government units (LGUs) in the province.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has vowed to intensify its campaign for registration of Palaweños, targetting full coverage by 2020.

“Mag-i-internsify kami ng campaign sa registration ng lahat ng Palaweño, ang target ay nasa 100 percent. Ibig sabihin kung ang population natin ay nasa 1.2 o 1.3 million, ang marching order sa amin ay iko-cover silang lahat. Kasi ‘yon din ang demand ng Republic Act 11223, Universal Health Care Law na included din sa IRR (implementing rules and regulations),” he said.

“Of course, ‘yong registration na ‘yan will be undertaken by the stakeholders, hindi lang ng PhilHealth. Malamang baka isama dyan, hopefully, isama ‘yong mga LGU sa program, lahat ng health care providers natin, ang hinihintay na lang namin ay specific guidelines,” Hernandez added.

Hernandez said that they will recruit the help of the media to campaign the registration for PhilHealth membership, especially in remote areas.

“Maraming mga LGUs lalo na ‘yong mga fourth to sixth class municipalities, hindi nari-reach out. Pangalawa ‘yong mga data base transmission issue dahil sa walang internet, ‘yon talaga ang malaking challenge,” he said.

