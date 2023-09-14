The proposed modern ranger station in the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in Cagayancillo is slowly becoming a reality as the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) commenced the second phase of its construction.

The USS Guardian’s 2013 grounding at Tubbataha Reef resulted in damages totaling about P58,234,005.51, according to the Provincial Information Office (PIO).

The Tubbataha Management Office (TMO) expressed its appreciation for this development.

Park Superintendent Angelique Songco emphasized the importance of providing proper housing for the law enforcement personnel tasked with safeguarding Tubbataha.

“We are grateful for the efforts of the Provincial Government of Palawan to provide our law enforcers with safe and dignified housing in the middle of the Sulu Sea,” she said.

It was in 2013 when the TMO unveiled plans for a P120 million-worth modern ranger station, which includes a visitor center, merchandise shop, museum, and library, with sustainable features like solar panels, wind turbines, rain catchment, hydroponics, and a helipad for emergency medical evacuation.

Private and government agencies chipped in to fund the ambitious plan to replace the 28-year-old ranger station in the marine park.

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) is among those that provided a P40-million grant for the construction.