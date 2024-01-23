President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has reiterated that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has no jurisdiction over the Philippines and that his government will not cooperate in its investigation regarding the war on drugs of the previous administration.

“Let me say this for the 100th time. I do not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC in the Philippines. I do not; I consider it a threat to our sovereignty. The Philippine government will not lift a finger to help any investigation that the ICC conducts.,” he said Tuesday during a media interview following an event in Quezon City.

“However, as ordinary people, they can come and visit the Philippines, pero hindi kami tutulong sa kanila. In fact, binabantayan namin sila, making sure that hindi sila—that they do not come into contact with any agency of government,” Marcos added.

Marcos made the remarks when asked to clarify reports saying ICC representatives were in the country, whether the government allowed them to enter the Philippines, and also whether the government would cooperate with the probe.

Marcos said he directed the government agencies and key personnel not to cooperate with the representative of the ICC who would attempt to contact them.

“Huwag niyong sasagutin, ‘yun ang sagot natin. That we don’t recognize your jurisdiction; therefore, we will not assist in any way, shape, or form, in any of the investigations the ICC is doing here in the Philippines,” Marcos said.

In January 2023, the ICC authorized reopening the inquiry after it was suspended in November 2021, and in July 2023, the ICC Appeals Chamber also denied the government’s appeal against the resumption of the inquiry.

In November last year, Marcos said that returning to the fold of the international tribunal is “under study,” although he recognized problems with jurisdiction issues.

The Philippines withdrew from the Rome Statute in 2019 during the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte after the tribunal began a probe into his administration’s drug war.