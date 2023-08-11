Vietnam and the Philippines are eager to forge a bilateral agreement to strengthen maritime cooperation in the West Philippine Sea.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. informed the outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines, Hoang Huy Chung, during the latter’s farewell call at Malacanang on Wednesday that the formal agreement between the two countries would help bring stability to the South China Sea.

“Now that we are going to start discussions on the agreement that we have between the Philippines and Vietnam, I think it is a very, very important – it will be a very, very important part of our relationship and it will bring an element of stability to the problems that we are seeing now in the South China Sea,” Marcos said.

Marcos expressed gratitude to the ambassador, emphasizing that the agreement between the Philippines and Vietnam was finalized during his tenure.

Chung mentioned his desire to extend his stay to foster stronger and closer ties with the Philippine government. He emphasized that the Philippines views Vietnam as a key strategic partner.

Chung relayed that Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thuong expressed his thanks to Marcos and the Philippine government for their close collaboration, particularly concerning mutual interests in the West Philippine Sea and efforts to prevent further incidents in Philippine waters.

“And President, Vietnam, we have very respect for your thought that you are a friend to all, none enemy,” Chung told Marcos.

“I really believe that we have to make these bilateral agreements. I think you will not be surprised and I think I’m not giving away any confidence that we will like to have these bilateral agreements as well with the other countries within ASEAN,” Marcos said, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.