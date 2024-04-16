The Philippines (AFP) and the United States armed forces are now in the final stages of preparations for the 39th iteration of Balikatan, the biggest annual military exercise between the two allied nations from April 22 to May 10, this year.

The three-week bilateral exercise will involve more than 16,000 troops that will perform joint training.

BK 39-2024 Combined Joint Information Bureau Chief Lt. Col. John Paul Salgado stated that this year’s joint exercise aims to bolster collaboration and readiness across a spectrum of critical areas.

These include external defense operations, cyber defense, counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, and interagency capacity-building.

“This robust engagement underscores the enduring partnership between the two nations and their shared commitment to regional security and stability,” Salgado said.

The exercise is structured around three main components: Command and Control Exercise (C2X), Field Training Exercise (FTX), and Humanitarian Civic Assistance (HCA). These activities will span various locations under the Northern Luzon Command, Western Command, and Southern Luzon Command areas of operation.

C2X will encompass a staff exercise, a cyber defense exercise, and an inaugural information warfare exercise, all designed to test the ability of AFP and U.S. forces to plan, command, and communicate effectively in simulated scenarios.

The FTX will concentrate on combined joint all-domain operations, including vital maritime terrain protection, air assault operations, and reconnaissance activities. Additionally, it will feature the deployment and utilization of cutting-edge military assets such as the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Rapid Infiltration, Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD), and various unmanned aerial systems. The key event will be the Maritime Strike, which seeks to integrate joint and combined fires, combined joint dynamic targeting, and multi-domain effects through the sinking of the adversary’s vessel.

In tandem with military exercises, Balikatan 2024 will incorporate HCA projects aimed at benefiting local communities. Initiatives include the construction of school buildings in Ilocos Norte and Cagayan, as well as health care centers in La Union and Palawan. These endeavors underscore the commitment to fostering sustainable development and strengthening ties between military forces and civilian populations.

The exercise will be formally opened at the AFP General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, while the different trainings will be held in the joint area operations od Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom), Southern Luzon Command (Solcom) and Western Command (Wescom).

Furthermore, the AFP will host an international observers program to promote regional defense cooperation among ASEAN-member nations and other strategic partners. A multilateral maritime exercise, featuring participation from the AFP, U.S., and French navies, is also planned within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, and U.S. Exercise Director for Balikatan 2024, Lt. Gen. William Jurney, meanwhile expressed confidence in the strengthened capabilities achieved through joint endeavors, stating, “Our combined capabilities with the Armed Forces of the Philippines are stronger than ever.”

“Every day that we work and train together, the bonds between our people grow stronger, our capabilities grow stronger, and our alliance grows stronger,” Jurney said.

On the other hand, AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. emphasized the significance of Balikatan 2024 in advancing interoperability and readiness across various domains.

“Together, we speed up our march towards enhancing our military capabilities for maritime security alongside honing other competencies in order to effectively address the dynamic challenges across all domains,” he stated.

Balikatan encapsulates the spirit of unity and shared responsibility, epitomizing the enduring partnership between the Philippines and the United States armed forces.