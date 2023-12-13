Ranking Filipino and American military chiefs have agreed to maintain closer ties amid China’s illegal and aggressive actions targeting Philippine vessels performing their mandate in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

This came following Monday’s phone conference between Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. and US Joint Chiefs of Staff chair Gen. Charles Brown Jr., where they discussed the current regional security environment.

“The two agreed to maintain close coordination amidst worsening illegal activities of the China Coast Guard (CCG) targeting rotation and re-provisioning missions and patrols of Philippine government vessels in the WPS. They also discussed mutual strategic security interests and opportunities for increased military cooperation,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement Tuesday.

The call took place shortly after successive incidents in the weekend where CCG and Chinese maritime militia ships launched aggressive maneuvers and fired water cannons against Philippine vessels going about their peaceful business in Bajo De Masinloc and Ayungin Shoal.

During these incidents, at least three Philippine vessels were damaged.

Trinidad said both officials reaffirmed commitment to the Philippine-United States alliance under the framework of the Mutual Defense Treaty and in upholding a rules-based international order and the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (PNA)