Philippine marine troops from the 3rd Marine Brigade, along with members of the United States Marine Corps, conducted a coastal defense capability demonstration as part of the KAMANDAG (Kaagapay ng Mandirigma mula sa Dagat) Exercise 2023 at the shores of Barangay Kamuning, Puerto Princesa, on Thursday, November 16.

The exercise, which involved maritime domain awareness integrating small unmanned aerial systems (SUAS) with marine operating forces for coastal defense operations, aimed to enhance the cooperation and readiness of the participating forces in dealing with various scenarios and challenges.

It featured the deployment of RQ-20 Puma SUAS from the US forces after a suspected enemy vessel was detected at sea. Upon confirmation, Philippine marine troops, aboard armored tanks and armed with 80 millimeter mortars and 40 millimeter cannons, lined up at the beach to deter the enemy from reaching the shores.

Also present during the exercise were representatives from the Japan Ground Self Defense Force and British Royal Marines, who served as observers.

U.S. Marines personnel getting ready to hand-launch a small battery-operated surveillance drone, the RQ-20 PUMA, on the shores of Barangay Kamuning.

Capt. Philip Badrov of the Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia (MRF-SEA) explained that the RQ-20 Puma differs from other unmanned aerial vehicles in that they are lightweight and easy to use, equipped with high-quality thermal cameras.

He also mentioned that this training, focusing on coastal defense and combined interoperability, is part of a series of exercises being held across the country as a component of Kamandag 2023.

“What we’re doing here is demonstrating maritime domain awareness. So we’re establishing these sensing sites with cheap, readily available radars that anyone could buy off the shelf. By having that, we have the most robust picture of the maritime domain; we’re able to see everything from aggressors to anyone who is breaking the law. So this applies to everything about policing through warfare,” Badrov said.

“What we strive for is called inter-operability so when the US Marine Corps and the Philippine Marine Corps operate, we operate the same. So the more that we train together, the better relationships we build in the common tactics that we use, so when there’s a time that we need work together, we are accustomed,” he added.

On the other hand, 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde) commander Brig. Gen. Antonio Mangoroban Jr. said the exercise aims to demonstrate the marines’ capability to detect an enemy trying to approach the shoreline and how they will respond accordingly.

He also said that compared to earlier iterations of Kamandag, this year is distinct as they have added more equipment.

“This time, we are using different capabilities, unlike before when we are just using infantry units. Right now, we are using combined arms,” he said.

“This is very important because we are operating in a joint environment and among like-minded nations like the U.S., Japan, and UK,” he added.

MRF-SEA executive officer Lt. Col. Steven Sprigg also said the exercise continues to show the commitment of participating countries to uphold international law and to ensure coordination in the Indo-Pacific region.

“So to see our other partners continue to come and join with us in this exercise is very reassuring for all nations,” Sprigg said.

“I just can say that for this year’s Kamandag, it’s not really unique based on the turn of events, we just continue to build over the previous six years of Kamandag to this point here today, we stand here shoulder to shoulder and integrate our capabilities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sprigg and Mangoroban explained that Kamandag 2023 is unrelated to the developing issues in the West Philippine Sea, noting that the exercise has been held for several years now

“Coastal defense has always been a part of Kamandag Exercise, this is not in relation or in response to any kind of events. This is an annual training where we continue to execute every year so this is not directed to any current turn of events but we continue to build our capabilities as well as interoperability between our nations,” Sprigg said.

“I don’t think it will have any impact on the operation in WPS. We’ve been doing this for seven years already so it is without regard to the issues in WPS,” Mangoroban chimed in.