The Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) and the United States Marine Corps Forces Pacific (MARFORPAC) started a 5-day Marine-to-Marine talk on February 8, the goal of which is to improve cooperation between both forces and make it easier for them to work together.

The PMC-MARFORPAC Staff Talk is an annual event hosted by the PMC that allows both marine corps to work together on common interests and goals, as well as plan for future activities and exercises aligned with their mission and vision.

“These staff talks will be the ground for both forces to plan training opportunities that will continue to increase interoperability, strengthen capabilities, and serve as a foundation for Peace and Security in the region,” said 3rd Marine Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Jimmy Larida.

Previously, the marine-to-marine talks resulted in the conduct of various bilateral exercises and exchanges on several subject matters that strengthened the PMC-USMC Partnership.

Representatives of the Joint U.S. Military Advisory Group (JUSMAG) also attended the activity.

