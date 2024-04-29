Naval vessels from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), and the French Navy participating in Balikatan Exercise 39-2024 conducted a joint maritime search and rescue (MSAR) drill on April 28 in the West Philippine Sea as part of the Multilateral Maritime Exercise (MME).

The participating ships in the MME include the Philippine Navy’s BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16) and BRP Davao Del Sur (LD-602), the US Navy’s landing ship dock USS Harpers Ferry (LSD-49), and the French Navy frigate FS Vendemiaire (FFH-734).

The MSAR aims to enhance cooperation and coordination among participants in responding to maritime emergencies. Acting as the lead ship or the Officer Conducting Serial (OCS), BRP Davao del Sur issued tactical commands to FS Vendemiaire and BRP Ramon Alcaraz for division tactics and the Officer of the Watch Maneuver Exercise at Operational Box to test the ability of naval units to work together effectively, enhancing readiness for maritime search and rescue operations.

The AFP said that such collaboration with the US INDOPACOM and the French Navy underscores the importance of multilateral partnerships in ensuring safety, security, and operational readiness in the West Philippine Sea.

The exercises not only strengthen the bonds between the participating nations but also demonstrate a shared commitment to regional stability and maritime safety.

Aside from the MSAR, the three navies also conducted a Simulated Replenishment at Sea (RAS) exercise on Friday, April 26, a maneuver that is critical for maintaining operational readiness and extending the operational range of naval fleets.

It ensures that vessels can be resupplied while at sea, allowing them to remain operational without the need for frequent port visits.

A Philippine Navy helicopter AW-109 also performed a cross deck landing exercise on the four vessels to test the coordination and precision required for helicopter landings on different vessels, a vital skill in complex naval operations.

The MME is one of the major components of Balikatan, which aims to enhance the participating naval forces’ interoperability.

Meanwhile, troops from Marine Battalion Landing Teams 7 and 9, together with members of the United States Marine Corps (USMC), conducted an air assault and jungle training in Balabac on April 26.

The exercise involved a simulation of the insertion of troops aboard CH-53 E Super Stallion helicopters inserted into a designated area for a rapid deployment to enhance the capabilities of the Philippine and US Marines in conducting complex military operations.

During the conduct of the exercise, People’s Liberation Army Navy vessels suddenly appeared and shadowed the MME, coming in as close as 2-3 miles from the group on Saturday.

Western Command spokesperson Capt. Ariel Joseph Coloma said a PLAN vessel was spotted early Saturday morning at 50 nautical miles from San Vicente town, and another one appeared in the afternoon.

On Sunday morning, he said another Chinese vessel was also spotted, but at a farther distance.