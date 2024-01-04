Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos and Northern Luzon Command chief Lt. Gen. Fernyl Buca flew to the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) aboard AW 109 helicopters for the cross-deck exercise.

This was part of the 2nd Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) between the Philippines and the US armed forces on Thursday, January 4.

The two senior military officials from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) visited the aircraft carrier along with the commanding officers of BRP Gregorio del Pilar (PS-15) and BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16).

They met with US military officials to discuss matters related to the conduct of the MCA. Upon arrival, they were welcomed by the aircraft carrier’s commanding officer, Capt. Matthew Thomas.

The cross-deck exercise and the flight operation activities, which were initially called off on the first day of the MCA due to “operational necessities” on the USS Carl Vinson’s side, were successfully conducted today, January 4.

Carlos stated that despite the rescheduling of some activities, the 2nd iteration of the MCA was a success, with both sides deploying additional vessels to join the exercises.

“It was a successful MCA as far as we are concerned. We both showed up and we did our serials, and some tactical maneuvers and the areal operation of the carrier strike group was also a success,” Carlos told the media in an interview.

“The first MCA, they showed up with one ship but this time, they showed up with more, including a carrier. For us, we showed up with three so it’s a good size of flotilla to have for a joint patrol or an MCA,” he said.

The highest ranking military official in Palawan further stated that the just concluded MCA sends a strong message of alliance between the Philippines and the US.

“We have a strong alliance and strong partnership with the US as our treaty partner so this MCA with a strike group sends a strong message that the alliance is here and strong, and together, we will face the challenges in the South China Sea,” he explained.

“It’s more of a strategic messaging that we want to accomplish here in the MCA. Our focus is on our alliance and partnership with the US and they also desire a rules based international order. So we will partner with whoever shares our desire for that rules based international order,” he said.

He also said that during their visit to USS Carl Vinson, they discussed concern about the presence of Chinese warships during the conduct of the MCA.

He, however downplayed, the Chinese warships’ presence as just shadowing without attempting to interrupt the exercise or block any participating vessel.

“Both of us expressed concern on the presence of the Chinese during the MCA pero yun nga, we both agreed that under the UNCLOS, if it is freedom of navigation, they also have the right in our EEZ. Our concern is that when the Chinese said that they are operating within their jurisdictional area,” Carlos said.

“So far what I saw in the past few days, I could classify them as shadowing compared to their actions when we do the rotaion and resupply mission, maraming dangerous maneuvers and blocking doon. Dito sa MCA, it’s only shadowing, they keep their distance at 3-4 NM miles from our formation. Our activities were not disrupted, we we still able to conduct them,” he added.

Furthermore, Carlos said more of the same activities can be expected in the future with other allies of the country.

“From the pronouncements of the national leadership, this will continue not only with the Americans but with all our partners and those who support the establishment of a rules based international order in the South China Sea,” he concluded.