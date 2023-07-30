The Western Command (WESCOM) is looking forward to several upcoming training events that will further enhance the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ capabilities alongside its U.S. and international allies.

Among the joint military activities set to be held between the AFP and its U.s. counterparts is a bilateral exercise between the Philippine Marine Corps, American troops, and the Australian Defense Force (ADF) called Exercise ALON, scheduled from August 14 to September 22, and is focusing on enhancing interoperability and rehearsing territorial defense strategies and island maneuver operations.

A multilateral exercise designed to foster cooperation among participants in addressing maritime crises and illegal activities or SEACAT 2023 is also set for August.

In September, a crisis action mission rehearsal between the AFP’s Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and U.S. SOCPAC Tempest Wind 2023 will be held focusing on inter-agency crisis planning at a national level.

KAMANDAG 07-2023, scheduled for October between the PMC and USMC, and Lantern Piston will further enhance the strategic partnership between the AFP, the US, and other allied forces through joint training and capacity-building exercises.

According to WESCOM, these training activities showcase the commitment of both the Philippines and the US to collaborate in addressing challenges and establishing a rules-based order through shared expertise, capacity-building efforts, and continuous joint exercises in WESCOM’s joint operational area. This strategic partnership also aims to promote stability, peace, and adherence to international law.

A recent successful joint training event was the Gas-Oil Platform Takedown and Recovery (GOPLAT-TR) Training 2023, held at the Headquarters Joint Task Force Malampaya in El Nido, Palawan.

Earlier, the US Army Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) Piston 2023 exercise focused on bolstering unconventional warfare capabilities for direct action and territorial defense, with the Philippine Army’s 18th Special Forces Company (18th SFC) from Rizal, Palawan, and US counterparts undergoing intensive training to acquire specialized skills to counter unconventional threats.

PH and US troops also underwent Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 2023, which emphasized aviation-supported operations for joint and combined forces in countering external threats. This exercise aimed to enhance coordination between the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) and its US Marine Corps (USMC) counterparts while utilizing aviation capabilities.