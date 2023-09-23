In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the United States, the US Embassy Department of Defense Civil Affairs Team conducted a distribution of school supplies at Tagusao Shore Elementary School on the morning of September 20.

Around 250 students benefited from the donation drive.

Head Teacher Michael Tinezo, and North District Supervisor Mary Jane Virrey expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the US Department of Defense for the generous donation of school supplies.

They emphasized the significant impact these supplies would have on the students, parents, and teachers, especially considering that the school and residents in the area are still recovering from recent flooding.