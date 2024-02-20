Air forces from the Philippines and the United States conducted a joint air patrol over the waters of the West Philippine Sea on February 19, an effort to enhance interoperability and security in the Indo-Pacific Region.

This air operation involved three FA-50 fighter jets from the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and a B-52H bomber aircraft from the United States Pacific Air Force (PACAF), said a statement released by Col. Xerxes Trinidad, chief of the Public Affairs Office of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The patrol reportedly started west of Ilocos Sur and ended over the Mindoro Strait, covering areas within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

It is part of the 3rd iteration of the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA), focusing on the air component this year, an endeavor that is aimed at strengthening the capabilities of both nations’ armed forces in ensuring regional peace and security in response to threats in the Indo-Pacific.

Officials highlighted that joint patrols are key in boosting the Philippine Air Force’s ability to uphold its mandate and assert its presence over the nation’s exclusive economic zone.

It is an action demonstrates the commitment of the Philippines and the United States to uphold freedom of navigation and overflight in the region, amidst concerns over maritime security and sovereignty.

The AFP said the collaboration between the PAF and PACAF highlights the alliance between the Philippines and the United States, fostering a partnership that aims to contribute to a stable and secure Indo-Pacific landscape.