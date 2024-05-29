The co-founder of a tech company with a wide network of over 75,000 startups in the U.S. emphasized the need for the Philippines to focus on its service sector, migrant workforce, and electronics assembly industries as linchpins in its quest to court global investors and kindle more economic prosperity.

Jose Avelino Flores, co-founder of accelerators Plug and Play in the U.S. and Launchgarage in the Philippines, believes that despite global marketing efforts, the country lacks compelling narratives in these industries, hindering its effectiveness as an investment hub.

He pointed out the Philippines’ strengths in the Information Technology Business Process Outsourcing (ITBPO) sector, valued at $36 billion, and its thriving migrant worker and electronics assembly sectors, contributing substantially to the economy, with the former worth $36 billion and the latter nearly reaching $50 billion in revenue. However, there is nothing enticing for foreign investors due to the government’s reluctance to prioritize them.

During the Friends, Partners, and Allies Program in San Francisco in April in San Francisco, Flores recounted an encounter with two French representatives of a 500 million Euro venture capital firm who visited Manila as part of their Asian tour seeking investment opportunities.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t provide a clear response, feeling embarrassed by the lack of specific investment opportunities in the Philippines compared to other Asian countries like Singapore for FinTech or Thailand and Indonesia for food and agricultural tech.

“I really couldn’t give them a clear cut answer, which was embarrassing. I could tell them, ‘Oh, you can invest in FinTech,’ but I know that they will find better FinTech companies in Singapore, for instance. I can tell them that you guys can invest in food and agricultural tech, but I do know that there are better companies that they can find in Thailand or Indonesia,” he added.

He stressed the importance of compelling investment narratives in attracting venture capitalists, as they demonstrate the country’s strengths and potential to safeguard investors’ funds. The subsequent challenge lies in translating these into measurable financial gains, given their significant value.

These sectors face increasing susceptibility to global competition and, more recently, to technological advancements like artificial intelligence (AI), which pose the risk of displacing up to 1.7 million workers in the ITBPO industry. Flores said the threat is genuine, as emerging technologies are currently undergoing testing phases that could potentially substitute human labor.

However, rather than succumbing to fear, the Philippines should perceive this as an opportunity. He suggested creating a platform to aggregate problem statements from these industries, thereby leveraging the situation to innovate and adapt.

“And based on the problem statements, we bring the best startups and best technologies all around the world to the Philippines to solve these problems and tap these opportunities,” he said.

“We are going to be starting with the service industries, but this does not stop us from doing, from also exploring and cultivating new technologies and building new products on other industries that are available,” he stated.

Flores’s goal, in line with the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) vision, is to foster an IT-driven economy in the country by employing its existing strengths, with a particular focus on the role of startup companies in achieving this objective.

One specific area of opportunity lies within the ITBPO industry, where there is potential to develop innovative tools and products. These advancements would support the integration of AI technologies into workforce operations.

Initially, these AI tools will be deployed internally within the service sector. When faced with inquiries beyond their expertise, customer service representatives can rely on AI assistance to provide accurate information, thereby enhancing service capabilities and ensuring customer satisfaction, ultimately bolstering the industry’s appeal to clients.

Upon successful implementation domestically, Flores envisions these AI tools and products being marketed on a global scale. Given the shared challenges encountered by service industries worldwide, there exists significant potential for these solutions to be highly sought-after beyond the Philippines, thus opening up further business opportunities in the global market.

“It’s actually more than a $2 trillion industry. And I think that, by building this platform in the country, we will be attracting the best startups because I can easily sell to them. ‘Why don’t you build your product in the Philippines?’ Because we have a $130 billion test bed for you,” he elaborated.

Flores stated further that there is no service industry that is vertical, so the Philippines has a great chance of being the only one with a unique story to tell to corporations and investors.

He said that this endeavor would provide the Philippines with a credible and believable story, appealing to all stakeholders in the startup ecosystem. The aspiration is to generate hundreds of companies, attract billions of dollars in Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), and consequently create numerous job opportunities.

Over the past year, they have been pitching the idea to various government bodies, including DTI, Department of Science and Technology, as well as the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA).

“I’m happy to tell you that in November, one of these government agencies, specifically the DTI, with Secretary Fred Pascual, was the one who first bit the hook that I was trying to, you know, settle. And so, in November of last year, we signed a memorandum of understanding to work on this program,” he said, where DTI is going to be the government partner.

Each cycle of the acceleration program will span six months, with two cycles annually. The goal is to identify a minimum of 20 startups per cycle or 40 startups per year to participate in the program.

The program is set to commence in June, with preparations in the final stages to establish the calendar and operations in the country.