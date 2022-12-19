The Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed early this month an agreement for space cooperation, the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) announced Tuesday.

PhilSA said the country will collaborate with the UAE Space Agency (UAESA) on space research and development; space data mobilization for disaster management, emergencies, food security, and agriculture, among others.

A memorandum of understanding between the two agencies was signed last Dec. 5 on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate.

“It is a pioneering agreement involving our countries and ushers Philippines and UAE relations into a new and exciting frontier,” said PhilSA Director General Joel Marciano in a statement.

He added that the UAE, being at the forefront of groundbreaking space missions, inspired PhilSA in its efforts to bring space capabilities to the fore in addressing present and future sustainability challenges.

Capacity-building, people-to-people exchange, and space industry-building are some of the things in the pipeline under the MOU.

Other activities in line with the cooperation are scientific missions on space exploration and access to relevant data; joint conferences, workshop, and knowledge-sharing activities on space science and technology applications; advancement of space education through student exchange programs and graduate studies; utilization of ground stations and infrastructures; and, promotion of space industry and industrial cooperation.

Stronger ties between the two agencies and maximized opportunities are expected from this partnership. (PNA)

