The Philippines signed the “Agreement for Cooperation Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy,” commonly referred to as the 123 Agreement, with the United States, on Thursday.

The agreement aims to facilitate the development of nuclear energy and its peaceful applications, primarily for power generation. The signing took place during the sidelines of the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting and involved Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“So, I believe congratulations are in order for the work of our respective negotiating teams, especially to the the teams from the United States *as I am only just been informed that this is the fastest 123 Agreement that the United has come to and for that, we are very grateful,” President Marcos said.

Marcos said that the 123 Agreement was the first “major step” in enhancing bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States.”

He explained that the administration would be glad to pursue nuclear power as part of the country’s energy mix by 2032 through the partnership forged with American providers

“We see nuclear energy becoming a part of the Philippine energy mix by 2032, and we would be more than happy to pursue this path with the United States as one of our partners. The signing of the Philippines-United States Agreement for Cooperation Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy, or the 123 Agreement, is the first major step in this regard, taking our cooperation on capacity building further and actually opening the doors for U.S. companies to invest and participate in nuclear power projects in the country,” Marcos said.

He said he was pleased to witness another milestone towards a more energy-secure and green Philippines as he recalled his first State of the Nation Address (SONA), where he laid out plans for ensuring an affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy supply in the Philippines.

Earlier, Philippines’ Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) signed a cooperation agreement with the Ultra Safe Nuclear Cooperation (USNC) of the US to undertake a Pre-Feasibility Study on Micro-Modular Reactors (MMRs) to explore clean and sustainable energy options in the Philippines.

Marcos said that the agreements signed between the Philippines and the US only showed the strengthened ties between the two countries as he emphasized that it only showed the eagerness of the companies to advance discussions on potential projects.

Marcos emphasized that nuclear energy was one of the areas that showed the vibrant alliance and partnership between the Philippines and the US that was working for the people, economy and the environment.

Secretary Blinken thanked President Marcos and the Philippine government officials for the continued relations between the US and the Philippines and for the expanded partnership to meet the biggest challenges that the people are facing.

“Today, we take another step to do that. By deepening our cooperation to accelerate the transition to clean energy in the Philippines,” Blinken said, as he recognized President Marcos’ efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent by 2030 and increasing the production of clean energy.

Blinken said that the effort aims to ensure that 50 percent of the energy source comes from renewable sources by 2040.

Blinken added that the 123 Agreement is a testament that doing things between the Philippines and the US is a high priority for both countries.