Filipino and American soldiers participating in Balikatan this year have now moved to Laoag City in Northern Luzon, continuing with their military drills focused on implementing countermeasures against would-be adversaries with a counter-landing exercise conducted at the La Paz Sand Dunes on Sunday, May 6.

During the activity, Philippine and U.S. troops performed live fire operations that involved deploying defensive forces and infantry and artillery weapons to “deter hostile forces seeking to establish a presence within the nation’s borders.”

Participants in the activity are troops from the Philippine Army’s 502nd Infantry Brigade, the Philippine Marine Corps’ 4th Marine Brigade, the U.S. Army 3-7 Field Artillery, and the U.S. Marine Corps’ 3rd Littoral Combat Team.

Weapons used by the Armed Forces of the Philippines included several high-powered military assets, such as the ATMOS 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, a 105mm howitzer from the Army Artillery Regiment of the Philippine Army, and two 105 mm howitzers from the Philippine Marine Corps.

On the other hand, American soldiers deployed two U.S. howitzers, 5.56 caliber rifles, medium and heavy machine guns, three javelin anti-tank missiles, and three Multipurpose Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapon Systems (MAAWS).

Last week, they also conducted a series of simulation activities, including island seizures, airport retaking as part of a coastal maritime defense exercise, and Maritime Key Terrain Security Operations in the towns of Balabac, San Vicente, and Rizal in Palawan.

The AFP said the live fire drills demonstrate the joint force’s capability to neutralize armored threats effectively, highlighting their proficiency in maritime defense tactics.

Major General Marvin Licudine, exercise director for the Philippines, meanwhile, said the activity is a critical component of the exercise, which aims to enhance the interoperability and readiness of both forces in response to safeguarding stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The successful execution of this exercise underscores the strengthened cooperation between the Philippines and the United States in defending our shores. With every iteration, we continuously leverage the valuable insights and expertise gained to ensure regional security and stability,” Licudine said.

“Balikatan is designed to prepare us both to defend Philippine sovereignty. If anyone has any questions about whether we’re ready, we answered them today. We’re ready. And we always will be,” Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm chimed in.