Filipino and American marines are currently engage in an exercise that is part of the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum (ACDC) 24.3 to further enhance their interoperability for more effective and seamless joint operation.

The bilateral drill between troops of the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (15th MEU) of the United States Marine Corps Forces Pacific (USMARFORPAC) involves different Combined Interoperability Events (CIOE) to upgrade strategic defense capabilities in archipelagic and coastal environments.

It includes a series of coordinated maneuvers, amphibious assaults, and tactical drills, focusing on joint operational tactics, techniques, and procedures.

3MBde Commander Brigadier General Antonio Mangoroban Jr. said the exercise is vital training for the participating units, crucial for enhancing their coherence and operational readiness.

“By working together, we can ensure that our forces are prepared to meet any challenges that may arise. It is imperative that we fully observe safety in all events to prevent any accidents and ensure the success of our training,” Mangoroban said.

The ACDC 24.3, which will last for two weeks, will culminate in a small-scale amphibious assault and airfield seizure simulation in San Vicente, Palawan, on May 20, which will test the range of capabilities developed during the exercise, demonstrating the enhanced readiness and interoperability of the combined forces.

Aside from the ongoing bilateral drills, troops from 3MBde and 15th MEU also participated in the just concluded Balikatan Exercise 39-2024 held last April 22 – May 10.