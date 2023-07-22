The Marine Aviation Support Activity 2023 (MASA 23), a joint training program between the Philippine Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps, concluded after 15 days of rigorous training and cooperation in Palawan.

The virtual Closing Ceremony took place at the headquarters of the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde) in Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City, on July 21, marking the successful end of this bilateral exercise. It was led by 3MBde commander Brigadier General Antonio Mangoroban Jr., alongside counterparts in the U.S. Marine Corps.

MASA 23, held from July 6 to 21 in Palawan, featured joint and combined training exercises for the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) and the United States Marine Corps (USMC). The activities focused on improving their coordination and ability to execute complex military operations together.

According to the 3MBde, by working collaboratively, MASA 23 enhanced their fighting proficiency and effectiveness in performing critical tasks.

The brigade said it symbolized a strong and positive relationship between the Philippines and the United States, characterized by cooperation, mutual respect, and friendship.

MASA 23 played a crucial role in promoting international understanding and fostering camaraderie not only among the military personnel involved but also among the citizens of both countries. The exercise served as a platform for enhancing diplomatic ties and fostering a sense of unity and goodwill between the nations involved.

The 3MBde emphasized that the successful completion of MASA 23 highlights the significance of joint military exercises in strengthening the bond between nations and enhancing regional security.

Both the Philippine Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps are expected to continue working together, leading to lasting impacts on future collaborations and endeavors.