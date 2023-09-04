Aiming to further boost their maritime cooperation, the Philippines and United States are currently conducting a bilateral sail in the Philippine waters west of Palawan.

The drill is being conducted to also develop operational interoperability between the navies of the two countries under the Mutual Defense Board–Security Engagement Board framework.

Participating in the exercise is the Philippine Navy’s guided-missile frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) and the US Navy Alrleigh Burke-class guided missile-destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), with the AFP’s Naval Task Force 41 and the US 7th fleet carrying out a Division Tactics rehearsal, enhancing interoperability between the two navies.

Furthermore, the AFP said in a statement that the activity aims to provide an opportunity for the Philippine Navy and the US Indo-Pacific Navy to test and refine existing maritime doctrine and demonstrate their defense capabilities in line with the shared commitment of upholding peace and security in the Indo-Pacific Region.

The AFP shall continue to be involved in bilateral and multilateral activities that will contribute to the AFP’s capability development to perform its mission of protecting the country’s national sovereignty and national territory, the statement added.