The U.S. and the nation began joint naval and aerial exercise operations in the disputed West Philippine Sea region on Tuesday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made the announcement himself, stating the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) will be conducting joint maritime and air patrols in the West Philippine Sea starting November 21.

“Today (Tuesday) marks the beginning of joint maritime and air patrols—a collaborative effort between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Indo-Pacific Command in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

He explained that the three-day joint activity aims to enhance the interoperability of both military forces in the conduct of maritime and air patrols.

“This significant initiative is a testament to our commitment to bolster the interoperability of our military forces in conducting maritime and air patrols. Through collaborative efforts, we aim to enhance regional security and foster a seamless partnership with the United States in safeguarding our shared interests,” Marcos said.

The joint maritime and air patrols are part of the series of events that have been agreed upon by the Mutual Defense Board – Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) of both nations.

The MDB-SEB is a framework for security and cooperation, providing an opportunity for PH and US to exchange views on security concerns and plan the range of military activities they will conduct the following year, including the Balikatan exercises which are held annually.

The joint maritime and air patrols are scheduled to continue until November 23, 2023.