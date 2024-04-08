“The Armed Forces of the Philippines and its United States counterparts elevated their partnership to another level with the completion of the first Information Warfighter Exercise (IWX) at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City from April 1 to 5.

AFP Public Affairs Office Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the week-long IWX strengthened interoperability between the Philippine and US military forces’ information operations planners, empowered the AFP with enhanced IO capabilities, and set the standard for future local IO training programs.

Other Philippine law enforcement agencies, including the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coast Guard, also participated in the exercise, focusing on its comprehensive scope and significance in strengthening national defense strategies.

The IWX was originally conceptualized by the US Marine Corps Information Operations Center in Quantico, Virginia, to serve as the main framework for IO trainings, using wargame scenarios to enable participants to acquire skills that will enable them to perform their tasks in actual combat operations.

Trinidad added that the IWX was held for the first time in the Philippines as part of the Balikatan Exercise 39-2024, supporting the commitment of the two allied countries to develop defense capabilities and further strengthen their partnership.”