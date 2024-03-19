U.S. and Philippines defense officials recently convened to discuss enhancing the logistics and capabilities of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites.

Department of National Defense (DND) Assistant Secretary for Logistics, Acquisition, and Self-Reliant Defense Posture Joselito Ramos, along with other defense officials, met on March 15 with U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Christopher Lowman.

They discussed potential improvements, focusing particularly on preparations for the upcoming Balikatan Exercise involving troops from both countries.

During the meeting, Ramos stated that the EDCA sites could accommodate a large number of logistical assets but still needs more logistics to improve their capabilities.

He also shared with his US counterparts the challenges faced by the defense department, including transportation, resupply, overhaul, and maintenance concerning the projects at EDCA sites.

Both sides committed to addressing the capability gaps of the EDCA sites, and emphasized that sustaining regional cooperation between like-minded countries will further enhance interoperability.

Palawan hosts an EDCA site at the Tactical Operation Wing West (TOW West) and another site is being developed in Barangay Catagupan in the island town of Balabac with the expansion of the agreement.

The Balabac site is seen to bolster country’s territorial security particularly in the West Philippine Sea as the Armed Forces of the Philippines shifts to external defense operation anchored on the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC).