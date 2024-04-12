The two leaders also underlined efforts to enhance economic partnership in vital sectors.

The Philippines, United States, and Japan have announced the launch of a collaborative humanitarian assistance and disaster response exercise aimed at fortifying their joint efforts in the face of crises.

The initiative, presented on Thursday in a Joint Vision Statement by the leaders of the three nations, accentuates their strategic dedication to enhancing maritime domain awareness and deepening cooperation on disaster relief efforts.

The trio affirmed their dedication to amplifying multilateral maritime domain awareness through initiatives like the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA).

Furthermore, they unveiled plans for a Japan-Philippines-U.S. humanitarian assistance and disaster response exercise, slated to consistently integrate into trilateral or multilateral activities, including Balikatan 2025. This move is intended to ensure swift and effective collaboration in response to any potential crisis or contingency.

“We emphasize our commitment to advancing multilateral maritime domain awareness cooperation through such venues as the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA). We intend to identify and implement opportunities for combined training with Southeast Asian regional partners,” they said in the joint statement.

“We are also launching a Japan-Philippines-U.S. humanitarian assistance and disaster response exercise, which could be integrated into trilateral or multilateral activities, including Balikatan 2025, to ensure our countries are ready and able to work together seamlessly and expeditiously in response to any crisis or contingency,” they added.

Simultaneously, the leaders disclosed the establishment of a trilateral maritime dialogue aimed at enhancing coordination to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

The commitment to reinforcing the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) capabilities received a significant boost, with Japan’s recent provision of 12 Coast Guard vessels and plans for an additional five vessels.

Looking ahead, the U.S. eagerly anticipates hosting Philippine and Japan Coast Guard members aboard a U.S. Coast Guard vessel during a forthcoming patrol in the Indo-Pacific.

The three nations also disclosed plans for an at-sea trilateral exercise and other collaborative maritime activities within the next year to enhance interoperability and bolster maritime security and safety across the region.

“Within the next year, our coast guards also plan to conduct an at-sea trilateral exercise and other maritime activities in the Indo-Pacific to improve interoperability and advance maritime security and safety,” the statement said.