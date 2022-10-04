The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) and Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) – Kuala Lumpur will lead 16 manufacturers of coconut, coffee, and cacao products to the 8th Selangor International Expo – F&B on 6-9 October 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Selangor International Expo (F&B) 2022 is an influential food and beverage trade exhibition that focuses on the global food and beverage industry. This four-day event is hosted and completely supported by the Selangor State Government and powered by Invest Selangor Berhad.

This is part of DTI’s contributory initiative under the Research, Marketing, and Market Promotion component of the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP).

Under the Plan, the EMB is mandated to oversee the promotion of Philippine coconut exports, and formulate and execute export strategies, among others, in coordination with the Foreign Trade Service Corps (FTSC).

In 2021, Malaysia is ranked as the Philippines’ 10th largest trading partner and 11th biggest export market. Philippine exports to Malaysia grew by 6.89% from US$1.77B in 2020 to US$1.89B in 2021.

Based on the Export Potential Assessment undertaken by the International Trade Centre, the Philippines has the potential to increase its exports of coconuts by US$ 620.2 million, coffee by US$ 1.4 million, and cacao by US$ 12.5 million.

Visit the Philippine Pavilion in Halls 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) alongside Selangor International Business Summit 2022 and the 4th Selangor International Culinary Festival.

For inquiries regarding exports, you may email the DTI-EMB at exports@dti.gov.ph or you may visit tradelinephilippines.dti.gov.ph.

