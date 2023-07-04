The health department announced on Tuesday that the Philippines is expected to achieve malaria-free status within the next two to three years.

Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said in a Malacañang press briefing that the declaration is imminent as malaria cases have been successfully eliminated in all areas except for Palawan.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa on Tuesday said the Philippines is seen to be malaria-free “in two to three years.”

“In two to three years, we can announce malaria elimination in the Philippines. Good news ‘yun,” Herbosa said.

Herbosa said the majority of reported malaria cases are concentrated in the “high mountainous areas” of Palawan province. Palawan recorded an official confirmation of 3,157 cases of indigenous malaria in the year 2022.

However, he emphasized that the rest of the country has successfully eliminated malaria and currently has zero reported cases.

“Most of the Philippines are malaria-free na. Meron pang cases sa Palawan but most of the cases come from the mountainous area. The urban areas of Palawan, Puerto Princesa, hindi na,” he added.

He pointed out that the DOH remains committed to its ongoing detection and treatment program to combat the active cases of malaria in the province.

In February, Maria Rosario Vergeire, who was serving as the officer-in-charge of the health department at the time, announced that 80 out of the country’s 81 provinces have been declared malaria-free.

Vergeire mentioned that the health department is collaborating closely with Palawan, as well as partnering with organizations such as the Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. (PSFI), in order to assist the province in achieving its goal of becoming malaria-free.

Previous data from DOH stated that the incidence of malaria in the country has significantly decreased from 48,569 cases in 2003 to 6,120 cases in 2020, representing an 87% reduction.

Furthermore, mortality attributed to malaria has experienced a remarkable decline from 162 deaths in 2003 to only three deaths in 2020, indicating a 98% decrease.

Malaria is a potentially fatal disease caused by parasites delivered by female Anopheles mosquito bites. However, with the right precautions, it is both preventable and curable.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported roughly 247 million malaria infections and 619,000 malaria-related deaths in 2021.