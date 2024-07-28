The Philippines’ rotation and reprovisioning mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, West Philippine Sea, did not experience any harassment from the China Coast Guard and its maritime militia vessels yesterday, July 27.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Saturday that the rotation and reprovisioning (RoRe) operation was carried out using the MV Lapu-Lapu, a civilian vessel, which was accompanied by the BRP Cape Engaño of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

“No untoward incidents were reported,” the DFA stated.

“It was the first RORE mission conducted under the ambit of the understanding reached between the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China on principles and approaches for the conduct of RORE missions in Ayungin Shoal for the purpose of avoiding misunderstandings and miscalculations, without prejudice to national positions,” the department added.

The DFA further said that the successful execution of the “lawful and routine RoRe mission” within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) underlines the professionalism of the Philippine Navy and PCG, as well as the effective collaboration between the National Security Council (NSC), Department of National Defense (DND), and their department.

The spokesperson for China’s MOFA, on the other hand, stated on July 27 that the Philippine side carried out a resupply mission of essential items at Ayungin, in accordance with the preliminary arrangement for managing the situation.

“The entire process was monitored by China Coast Guard (CCG). China had been informed of the resupply before it was carried out. After confirming on-the-scene that the Philippine vessel carried only humanitarian living necessities, the Chinese side let the vessel through,” the MOFA spokesperson stated.

“Let me stress that the arrangement was reached by China with the Philippines based on the three-point principled position of China on managing the situation at Ren’ai Jiao. China’s position on the Ren’ai Jiao issue has not changed. China has sovereignty over Ren’ai Jiao, the rest of Nansha Qundao and their adjacent waters. China will continue to properly deal with relevant territorial issues and disputes over maritime rights with the Philippines through dialogue and consultation,” the spokesperson added.

This has since been denied by the DFA, claiming they did not inform China in advance. The department said they were informed that the CCG vessels were there but they were a reasonable distance away from the Philippine RoRe mission.

The most recent RoRe mission reported occurred on June 17, when the CCG confronted Philippine Navy soldiers delivering supplies to Ayungin. The incident was fraught with tension as CCG forces carried sharp objects, which they used to puncture the rubber-hulled inflatable boats (RHIB) of the Philippines.

The China Coast Guard also seized the weapons of the Philippine troops, and a member of the Naval Special Operations Group lost his thumb after it was struck by the keel of a steel-hulled boat that was ramming their vessel to thwart the RoRe mission.