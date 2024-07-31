The Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering its strategic alliance with the United States, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasizing their collaborative efforts to address pressing concerns in the West Philippine Sea and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

President Marcos, during the joint courtesy call of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III on July 30, revalidated the relationship with the U.S. specifically in terms of their military alliance and issues concerning the disputed waters and the strategically important Indo-Pacific domain.

He reiterated the importance of maintaining open and dynamic communication channels with the U.S. to ensure that both nations can respond swiftly and effectively to regional challenges.

“I’m always very happy that these communication lines are very open so that all the things that we are doing together, in terms of our alliance, in terms of the specific context of our situation here in the West Philippine Sea and in the Indo-Pacific, are continuously examined and re-examined so we are agile in terms of our responses,” the chief executive said.

“We are very happy to see you once again. I’m a bit surprised considering how interesting your political situation has become back in the States, but I’m glad that you found the time to come and visit with us,” Marcos said.

Blinken and Austin’s visit is related with the 4th Philippines-United States 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, a high-level policy discussion between the defense and foreign affairs leaders of both countries. Held for the first time in Manila, the meeting stresses the deepening strategic and diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

Blinken expressed his deep appreciation to Marcos for the warm hospitality extended during his visit. He also conveyed personal greetings from both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, highlighting the strong bonds and continued goodwill between the Philippines and the U.S.

“I think today is genuinely historic. This is the first time that the Philippines has hosted our two-plus-two. It’s, I think, really evidence of a steady drumbeat, a very high level of engagements between our countries that are covering the full range of issues and opportunities that bring us together, not only security but also economic, and we’re truly grateful for this partnership,” Blinken said.

“We look forward to a very good day with our colleagues and to further advancing the critical work that we’re doing together. So, thank you again for receiving us,” Blinken added.

Austin reinforced this, asserting the tough and enduring relationship between the two countries.

He accentuated the historical ties and shared values that have long underpinned the alliance, underscoring a mutual commitment to security, prosperity, and regional stability that continues to evolve and strengthen over time.

“We’re more than allies, we’re family and it always feels that way when, you know, I’m working with our colleagues,” he told President Marcos.

“You know, we have common interests, common values, and so I think we’ve done a lot over the last three and a half years to continue to strengthen our alliance and we look forward to continuing to work with you and your team to move even further,” he stated.

The WPS holds significant strategic value for the Indo-Pacific region, encapsulating economic, security, environmental, and diplomatic dimensions. As a vital maritime route, it facilitates a considerable volume of global trade, linking major economies and enabling the transport of goods across Asia and beyond.

Recently, security concerns in the WPS have intensified due to the ongoing territorial dispute between the Philippines and China.

While Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan are also claimants, it is the conflict with China that has drawn international attention, particularly due to China’s hostile interference with the Philippines’ resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal.