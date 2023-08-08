The two civilian resupply boats, which were nearly rammed and eventually attacked with water cannons by Chinese coast guard ships and militia vessels in Ayungin Shoal, West Philippine Sea, have safely returned in Ulugan Bay.

Unaizah Mae 1 (UM1) and Unaizah Mae 2 (UM2) were on a rotation and resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin (also known as Second Thomas Shoal) on August 5 when they were attacked with water cannons and narrowly avoided being rammed, the Western Command (WESCOM) stated late Monday night in a post.

“Scores of China Coast Guard vessels and China militia ships harassed, shadowed, blocked, attempted to ram, and eventually fired water cannons at them. UM1 successfully evaded the CN vessels and was able to deliver food items and water to PN sailors aboard LS57. However, UM2 was not as fortunate as UM1 as it was at the receiving end of CCG vessel’s water cannons for almost 2 hours,” WESCOM said.

WESCOM’s Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos and Naval Forces West’s (NFW) Commodore Alan Javier visited the resupply boats in Ulugan Bay and noted that they had not incurred significant damage and are still primed for future resupply missions to Ayungin.

The Philippine government said it will continue to maintain communications with Beijing while asserting the country’s sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.

This stance holds even in the wake of the latter’s recent use of water cannons to harass the government’s civilian supply vessels attempting to reach the Philippine military outpost in Ayungin Shoal.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called for a command conference on Monday to discuss the government’s response to Saturday’s incident.”

“Ngunit, sa atin, actually today, pagkatapos ng change of command ng CGPA (Commanding General of the Philippine Army) ay magkakaroon kami ng command conference tungkol nga dito, on how we will respond,” Marcos said.

The PCG reported that the vessels were delivering food, water, fuel and other supplies to the military troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

Marcos asserted that the Philippines would continue to assert its sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea. He emphasized that Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo had already sent a note verbale to the Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines on Monday.

The President said the government would await China’s response, and he declined to discuss the operational aspects of the recent incident involving the Chinese Coast Guard.

“But, we continue to assert our sovereignty. We continue to assert our territorial rights in the face of all of these challenges and consistent with the international law and UNCLOS especially.

So, that has always been our stand. But we still have to keep communicating with the Chinese government, with President Xi, with Beijing. We still have to keep communicating with them because we need to really come to a conclusion,” Marcos said.