Three of the country’s major power companies have joined forces to establish the Philippines’ “first and most expansive” liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Batangas province.

According to reports,the $3.3-billion deal aims to enhance energy security and promote cleaner energy sources.

Under the agreement, Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen) and Aboitiz Power Corp will invest in San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp.’s (SMGP) 1,278-megawatt (MW) Ilijan gas-fired power plant and a new 1,ɓ-MW facility set for completion by the end of the year.

The trio will also acquire Linseed Field Power Corp.’s LNG import and regasification terminal.

This LNG facility, upon full operation, is anticipated to contribute over 2,500 MW of generation capacity to augment the country’s power supply. The collaboration signifies a significant stride toward a balanced energy mix and a well-planned energy transition, addressing the growing power demand in the country.

Despite challenges like the recent outage of the Ilijan power plant, industry leaders express confidence in its pivotal role in meeting electricity demand. As the Philippines aims to increase renewable energy’s share in its energy mix, this alliance marks a crucial step towards achieving a sustainable and diversified power sector.

The National Economic and Development Authority estimates substantial investments in renewable energy projects, amounting to P5.8 trillion, will be needed to meet the country’s 2040 targets.