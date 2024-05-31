The justice department is nearing completion of an environmental case that the Philippine government plans to file against China for damaging the reefs in the West Philippine Sea, according to spokesperson Mico Clavano during a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing.

Clavano did not specify a particular timetable, but he did note that to prepare the case, there is constant coordination with the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG).

“Continuous ang coordination ng Department of Justice (DOJ) at ng OSG dito sa environmental case na ito. Confident naman tayo na in a few weeks ay mabuo na yong ating complaint at yong mga attachment, na ebidensya,” he said.

(The coordination between the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) on this environmental case is ongoing. We are confident that in a few weeks, our complaint and the attachments, which serve as evidence, will be finalized.)

In September last year, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) discovered damaged corals at Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. Manila has accused Beijing of harvesting the corals for its use in constructing new man-made islands intended to serve as outposts.

Following this, DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has proposed the possibility of filing a second case against China in the International Court of Arbitration for environmental destruction in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

In 2013, the Philippines filed a case against China in the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), leading to a landmark victory in 2016. The tribunal decisively rejected Beijing’s extensive territorial claims marked by the so-called nine-dash line.

Throughout 2023 and into early 2024, tensions between the two nations in the WPS heightened. The increase in hostility was primarily due to the China Coast Guard (CCG) repeatedly targeting Philippine vessels with water cannons.

These incidents occurred during the Philippines’ rotation and resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal, where the grounded BRP Sierra Madre is stationed with its complement of soldiers.

Recently, it was reported that Chinese authorities are preventing Filipino fishermen from accessing Scarborough Shoal. A member of the Atin Ito Coalition, who visited the area on a civilian resupply mission this month, relayed accounts from fishermen who observed large pipes being installed by Chinese vessels in the middle of the shoal.

This was followed by China’s declaration that it would arrest and detain “foreigners” who enter Scarborough Shoal for 30-60 days. This announcement coincided with the Atin Ito Coalition’s trip to the shoal to deliver food supplies to the fishermen who frequent the area.