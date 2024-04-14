The Philippine Navy (PN) conducted a test-firing mission of its newly-installed Spike NLOS (Non-Line-of-Sight) missile system on one of its Fast Attack Interdiction Craft (FAIC) platforms in the waters west of Luzon Point in Mariveles, Bataan on April 10.

The Spike NLOS missile system which was developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is equipped with advanced electro-optical and infrared sensors and offers day and night operational capabilities, enhancing its effectiveness in various combat scenarios.

The advanced missile system has a range of up to 30 kilometers (approximately 18.6 miles), which enables operators to connect to targets with pinpoint accuracy from stand-off distances.

The Philippine Navy said the activity was part of the acceptance terms and training deliverables included in the FAIC Acquisition Project.

It was also conducted to validate the NLOS missile system’s precision strike capability as it accurately hit the target at least 20 kilometers away.

“Offering unparalleled accuracy and versatility, this new capability represents a leap forward in precision-guided munitions technology,” the statement read.

“The test-firing also coincided with the nation’s commemoration of the Veterans Week and Day of Valor which added significance to the activity that demonstrated the PN’s resolve to better fulfill its mandate to uphold and protect our maritime nation’s sovereignty and interests and as a way to honor the valor and keep the legacy of Filipino war veterans,” it added.

Flag Officer In Command, Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., Navy Vice Commander, Rear Adm. Caesar Bernard Valencia and Philippine Fleet (PF) Commander, Rear Adm. Renato David, along with PF sub-unit commanders watched the test-firing activity via live streaming at the Naval Base Heracleo Alano in Sangley Point, Cavite City.

Also in attendance were a delegation from the Israeli Embassy in PH headed by Ambassador Ilan Fluss, and representatives from the project proponent, the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.