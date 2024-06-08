The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday said it sent a Philippine Navy ship to shadow two Chinese naval vessels spotted passing through the Basilan Strait on Thursday.

“On June 6, 2024, the AFP through the Naval Forces Western Mindanao monitored the presence of two PLA (People’s Liberation Army) Navy vessels—a training ship with bow number 83 and an amphibious transport dock with bow number 999—passing through the Basilan Strait within the Zamboanga Peninsula,” the AFP said in a statement.

In line with standard operating procedures, the AFP said it immediately deployed the FAIC (fast attack interdiction craft), the BRP Domingo Deluana (PG-905) to “shadow/monitor the passage of the two PLA Navy vessels.”

It added that BRP Domingo Deluana also issued a “standard challenge” to these Chinese naval vessels.

“One of the vessels, Qi Jiquang (BN-83) responded that it was conducting normal navigation from its last port of call in Dili, Timor Leste en route to Dalian, China,” it added.

The Basilan Strait is recognized as an international sea lane allowing innocent passage of vessels from various nations, the AFP statement said.

The AFP assured the public that it remains vigilant in monitoring all activities within our maritime zones and is committed to ensuring the safety and security of Philippine waters.

“We continue to uphold international maritime laws while safeguarding our territorial integrity,” it added. (PNA)