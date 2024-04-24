An official from the Philippine Navy said they do not expect China to interfere with Balikatan, currently underway between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Indo-Pacific Command, amid reports of increased Chinese vessel presence in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Philippine Navy’s spokesperson for WPS, Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, stated that while they do not anticipate any actions from China, contingency measures are in place should the need arise.

“Yes, there are appropriate measures in place,” Trinidad said in a media briefing Tuesday afternoon, adding that he believes China will not interfere as the activity “is between the United States and the Philippines.”

“I don’t expect them to do anything illegal because of the presence of foreign warships. I expect them to behave properly this time,” Trinidad said.

He added that, based on recent incidents, China only engages in “illegal, unprovoked, and uncalled-for actions” if the activity is solely conducted by the Philippines, particularly during rotation and reprovisioning (RoRe) missions in the WPS.

However, he refused to confirm whether RoRe missions will proceed concurrently with Balikatan, which includes a Multilateral Maritime Exercise involving the Philippine Navy, the US, and for the first time, the French Navy in the disputed waters.

“I would like to leave the details to the ground commander, the commander Western Command, and Naval Forces (West), I don’t want to preempt anything,” Trinidad said, adding that he does not expect China to be aggressive during the MME.

The Philippine Navy reported that 124 Chinese vessels, including three People’s Liberation Army Navy warships, were monitored in different areas of the WPS before the start of Balikatan on Monday.

The AFP stated that the warships were spotted around the vicinity of Pag-asa, Lawak, and Patag Islands.

Trinidad said that the sudden increase in the number of Chinese vessels is abnormal, coinciding with Balikatan, especially considering that there were only 79 the previous week (April 9-15).

Furthermore, a China Coast Guard vessel was reportedly spotted along with 44 militia vessels near Pag-asa Island, while a considerable number were also monitored near Parola and Panata Islands.