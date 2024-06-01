An expert in international trade has emphasized the need for the Philippines to adopt strategies that enhance its economic position regionally and attract more investments, while carefully aligning these efforts with local needs.

Frank Lavin, a trustee of the Asia Foundation and former Undersecretary for International Trade at the U.S. Department of Commerce during the administration of George W. Bush, pointed out the importance of the Philippines becoming a key player in Southeast Asia to facilitate trade and interaction with neighboring countries.

Speaking to Philippine journalists participating in the Friends, Partners, and Allies Program (FPAP) in San Francisco, California, Lavin accentuated the necessity of fostering better connections with regional markets and creating a favorable environment for foreign investors.

“We need to become a regional platform. We need to connect with nearby markets. We need to be inviting for investment, and that’s how we’re going to move ahead,” Lavin told Philippine journalists participating in the Friends, Partners, and Allies Program (FPAP) in a meeting in San Francisco, California, in April.

Lavin highlighted Singapore’s exemplary economic policies, particularly in international trade, logistics, and finance, which have strengthened its financial sector and established the country as a global financial hub, drawing international banks and investment firms due to its favorable regulations and political stability.

He added that Singapore’s economic success is also attributed to its open economic policies. Singapore has been a proponent of free trade, maintaining low tariffs and participating in numerous free trade agreements. This openness has been crucial in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

Lavin noted that the fundamental principles of these successful strategies are also applicable to the Philippines.

“They’ve done it very well. So, I would say those fundamental truths apply to the Philippines as well. The Philippines, I think, is more likely to move incrementally, move slowly, because there are domestic industries and domestic constituents that say, look, we agree with all of this, but step by step, please,” he said.

Acknowledging that abrupt changes can negatively impact workers and economic sectors, Lavin stressed the need for a gradual approach.

“Incremental liberalization,” or making changes in small steps, can minimize disruption and allow time for adjustment, making the transition smoother and more manageable for all stakeholders involved.

“But don’t stand still, would be my advice. However fast you can move might be constrained by domestic politics. But you better move. The other core lesson I would say coming from the Philippines is focus on managing good news before you focus on managing bad news. But I would say this is true in business and in personal life,” Lavin stated.

Lavin said the Philippines also needs to do benchmarking against other successful nations like India on business process outsourcing (BPO) if it wants to expand this sector as it is one of the areas for potential growth.

India has a skilled workforce and a large pool of English-speaking professionals that makes it well-suited for different BPO activities. The cost of labor is substantially lower that in other countries, which reduces expenses by maintains high-quality.

It has also advanced its IT infrastructure, which is valuable for the BPO industry. Reliable and advanced telecommunications, internet connectivity, and technology hubs support the smooth operation of BPO services.

Aside from this, India also boasts favorable government policies and incentives to promote the IT and BPO sectors, such as tax benefits, relaxed regulations, and the establishment of special economic zones (SEZs).

“But I would say what do we have to do to have our fastest growing sectors grow as quickly as possible and become attractive to inward investment? And I think benchmarking is part of this, too. I’d also look at India, which does a lot of business process outsourcing to say whatever India allows in terms of tech transfer or ownership,” Lavin stated.

“We don’t want to lose any inward investment in the Philippines because India has some marginal better regulatory environment or something. We want to be world best for this kind of activity. We want people to locate their activity in the Philippines,” he said.

He added that if the Philippines agrees to 100% foreign ownership, tech businesses that would bring in investments will “very positively” respond, particularly those that are more tech-oriented and use proprietary technology.

Lavin indicated how worries about ownership and control could prevent capitalists who have made significant investments in proprietary technology from bringing their discoveries to the Philippines because of the country’s present foreign ownership regulation.

“If I have proprietary technology and I spent, you know, eight years and $3 billion devising this special technology and you say, well, you can’t really own it if you bring it to the Philippines. I” say, I’m not going to bring it then. You know, I spent my whole professional career devising this,” he said.