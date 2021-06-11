PH Independence Day treats, special deals at SM City Puerto Princesa

One of the most important milestones in Philippine history is the declaration of our independence as a nation. It is the time to celebrate our heroes. And there are many modern-day heroes – the frontliners who serve the community during this pandemic, the work-from-home warriors – parents who juggle work and childcare, and practically all of us who have experienced various challenges in the past year.

For 2021, we propose to free ourselves momentarily from our worries and stress. Be it work deadlines, bills to pay or a general anxiety, we say – take this occasion to care for yourself and bask in your ‘me time”. Let these days be called your “New Days of Freedom” starting this June 1 to 12.

Here’s a list of activities SM City Puerto Princesa has lined up this month.

Pinoypreneurs in Action. Check out our Pinoy bazaars with tenants & exhibitors offering a host of Filipino food, gift ideas, local crafts, artsy souvenirs, and Pinoy Pride masks. Snag early holiday buys for your relatives and friends abroad!

Pinoy eats. Enjoy safe indoor and al fresco dining spaces decked in ‘Filipiniana’ and choose from pop-ups serving regional and local delicacies. Take a selfie at designated dining areas with “tatak pinoy” decoration while munching on the best versions of the food you grew up with!

Kalyelympics. And there’s more! A Pinoy-inspired online game, “Jolen” was developed for this special occasion and can be accessed via QR codes at the malls’ designated dining areas. Complete all 5 game levels and get a chance to win SM gift certificates and fun gifts from our mall tenant-partners.

Ace Freedom Sale. Get up to 50% off on specials at Ace Hardware on June 12. Extra 10% for a minimum spend of P3,000 with sing ACE Rewards, SMAC, Prestige & BDO Rewards cards. T&Cs apply per DTI Permit No. 120483, s. 2021.

Monster Promo. As Macao Imperial Tea Philippines turns four on June 12, 2021, enjoy a FREE UPSIZE TO 1 LITER on your favorite Cheesecake & Pearl Milk Tea! Get that liter of happiness and order now. Available for pick-up, take-out, and delivery options nationwide.

Extra, extra. Celebrate your freedom to shop at The SM Store Puerto Princesa on June 12 to 13 and enjoy extra 10% OFF on both regular price and sale items using SM Advantage Card. Also available via #SMCallToDeliver. For more details, check out thesmstore.com.

Be A Hero, Get Vaccinated. SM City Puerto Princesa and 44 other SM Malls nationwide now serve as vaccination centers in service of the community and in partnership with their LGUs from Tuguegarao in North Luzon to CDO in Mindanao. Sign up and be registered through your LGU to get vaxxed. It’s your contribution to our goal of a Covid-free country. Plus, Bakuna Benefits from our tenant-partners await those who show their vaccination cards!

June 12 Flag raising ceremony. What’s an Independence Day celebration without starting the day by showing our allegiance to the land of our birth? Participating Malls nationwide always hold a solemn and moving flag ceremony on June 12 to commemorate the 123rd year of our independence. Wear your Barong, Baro’t Saya and join our mall teams at your nearest community SM Mall. Check your favorite mall’s Facebook page for schedules and venues.

This June, we invite you to be thankful for the simple fact that the Philippines is a free country, and to celebrate your own personal freedom in a truly Pinoy way, with laughter, food, a good bargain and the confidence of knowing you are safe and protected while visiting any of SM’s 76 Supermalls. Mabuhay ang Pilipino!

For more information, like and follow SM City Puerto Princesa on all social media platforms.