Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel aboard BRP Teresa Magbanua held a ceremonial flag-raising at Sabina Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on Wednesday while surrounded by several Chinese vessels.

In a Viber message to reporters, PCG spokesperson, Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said the event was the first-ever flag-raising ceremony at Sabina Shoal to celebrate the country’s 126th Independence Day.

“Nasa Sabina Shoal ang BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV 9701) upang panatiliin ang kaligtasan at seguridad sa naturang katubigan na bahagi ng exclusive economic zone (EEZ) ng Pilipinas (BRP Teresa Magbanua is at Sabina Shoal to maintain peace and security within the waters of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone),” Balilo said.

During the ceremony, the PCG spotted eight Chinese vessels within Sabina Shoal and four more outside the shoal.

Balilo said the Chinese vessels were monitoring the event.

Two Chinese Coast Guard vessels spotted during the flag-raising ceremony aboard BRP Teresa Magbanua at Sabina Shoal on June 12, 2024

The ceremony was led by PCG Lt. Efren Duran with the crew and riders of BRP Teresa Magbanua.