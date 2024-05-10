Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro stated that future joint military drills between the Philippines and its allies will feature more intensified simulation activities as he hailed 2024 as a “productive year for bilateral and multilateral cooperation” among the country, Australia, Japan, and other allied nations.

Teodoro said this at the closing ceremony of Balikatan Exercise 39-2024, held at the Tejeros Hall of Camp Aguinaldo on Friday, May 10.

Teodoro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is already looking forward to next year’s exercise, which he said will involve a “full battle simulation that will put to test the combined capabilities in the most realistic scenarios possible, with safety in mind.”

He also said future exercises will be conducted in line with the cooperation and agreements discussed in several defense summits held between the Philippines, Japan, and the United States. He particularly mentioned the trilateral meeting he had with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the National Security Adviser together with their U.S. counterparts, the Squad event in Hawaii, where he also met with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Japan’s Defense Minister Minoru Kihara.

“Everything discussed was ways forward on how to strengthen our combined activities, combined posture, and interoperability,” Teodoro said.

“We look forward to these exercises because, at least on the Philippine side, we go out of our comfort zone and try to focus on actual soldiering, which is what the armed forces need to do,” he added.

The defense chief also stated that preparations for the 202 Balikatan will begin immediately, with both parties “returning to the drawing board” and President Ferdinand Marcos himself “waiting for an extensive debrief on our successes and more so on our gaps that we need to fill.”

Exercise Director for the Philippines, Major Gen. Marvin Licudine, on the other hand, said each iteration of the exercise is increasing its complexities with the changing dynamic challenges in the field, with planners crafting long-term progressive scenarios to ensure that troops are progressing in terms of capability and level of expertise with the conduct of joint and combined exercises.

He said this year’s exercise was highlighted by the conduct of a maritime exercise that demonstrated the interoperability and capability of the Filipino and American troops to perform integrated joint and combined force, dynamic targeting, and integrated multi-domain effects that exhibited resolve and commitment in addressing internal and external threats.

“Through this exercise, both AFP and US forces enhanced military capabilities and military security, along with improving other competencies in contemporary security challenges,” Licudine said.

“Amidst the backdrop of a volatile, uncertain, and complex regional environment, our alliance continues to prosper through bolstering external defense capabilities and deepening regional security cooperation,” he added, noting that the next exercise will be more challenging, more complex, and more demanding.

“Every exercise is a rehearsal and educational learning from both sides that will deepen collaboration and integration. When we face challenges, our integration to perform should be seamless,” he said.

Likewise, AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said every Balikatan exercise serves as a reminder of the importance of cooperation and collaboration between and among nations.

He also said the just concluded Balikatan has been an “exceptional learning experience, one that fortifies our belief in and adherence to building strong partnerships for peace.”

“As we close this iteration of BK, we gather to mark yet another intense period of interaction. One that has been marked with displays of partnership, resilience, and commitment. Indeed, we are moving forward together,” Brawner said.

“This Balikatan will also be remembered for having enhanced military capabilities to increase bilateral interoperability in complex litoral and coastal defense operations. It draws us together to test bilateral and multilateral concepts in support of the Mutual Defense Treaty,” he noted.