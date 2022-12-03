Travelers entering the Philippines may now access the new eTravel portal through etravel.gov.ph.

The website replaces the old One Health Pass domain, which will no longer be accessible starting December 5.

The eTravel platform will host the electronic version of the paper Arrival Card that travelers are required to submit upon entry to the Philippines for immigration clearance.

Starting December 5, the Bureau of Immigration will discontinue the use of the paper Arrival Card, the Department of Tourism said on Friday.

“All travelers will be required to provide their arrival information and health declaration through the eTravel portal,” it added.

Registration on the eTravel platform is free. (PNA)

About Post Author