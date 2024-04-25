WASHINGTON, D.C. — No one has formally approached the Philippine Embassy here regarding the extradition proceedings of controversial religious leader Apollo Quiboloy despite the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) putting him on its wanted list for sex trafficking.

Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez told journalists participating in the Friends, Partners, Allies Program on Wednesday (Washington, D.C. time) that they have been alerted to a potential request, but have yet to receive it.

A federal grand jury in the United States indicted Quiboloy on charges of conspiring to engage in sex trafficking through force, fraud, and coercion, trafficking children, and smuggling large amounts of cash.

“There is a warrant for his arrest right now—they have to serve that first. If a case is filed against him in the Philippines, then the extradition will probably have to take a backseat,” he said.

“Honestly, we’re not tracking that. We were informed there was potentially a request for his extradition, but so far, there’s been none coming our way,” he said.

He explained that it can also be coursed through the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines, where there are law enforcement representatives that can make the request directly to the Department of Justice.