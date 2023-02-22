The Philippines and two of its leading destinations have been nominated for major awards under the Asia category of the 30th World Travel Awards (WTA).

The Department of Tourism (DOT) announced Tuesday that the Philippines is running as Asia’s Leading Beach Destination, after winning in the same category during the last WTA in September 2022.

The Philippines is also vying for Asia’s Leading Dive Destination award, a title it held for four years straight from 2019 to 2022.

“We are extremely elated upon receiving the news on these nominations at the landmark 30th anniversary of the World Travel Awards. These recurring nominations clearly manifest the growing global travel demand into the Philippines, one that we aim to sustain in the coming days through the initiatives we have laid out for the tourism industry’s recovery and transformation post pandemic,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said.

Cebu is nominated as Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination while Intramuros is once again running as Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction after bagging the same award last year.

The DOT is also nominated as Asia’s Leading Tourism Board at the 2023 WTA.

“I invite my fellow Filipinos as well as our foreign friends to show some love and help keep the travel momentum for the Philippines. Sign up and cast your votes now,” Frasco said.

Open to travel professionals, media, and tourism consumers, voting for the 2023 WTA’s various categories (including Asia) officially opened on Feb. 20, 2023 and will be open until midnight of March 19, 2023 at https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote. (PNA)

About Post Author