The country’s daily average of new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases increased by 42 percent from April 24 to 30.

In its case bulletin on Tuesday, the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 637 daily infections, which is higher than the 450 cases logged between April 17 and 23.

In the last week of April, a total of 4,456 new cases were logged, up from the 3,148 recorded the previous week.

The tally of severe and critical infections also rose to 351 from the previous 345 during the same week.

Only 15 percent or 303 out of the 2,021 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are in use, while 18.1 percent or 3,163 of 17,480 non-ICU beds are utilized.

At least 78,443,972, or 100.4 percent of the country’s target population of 78,100,578, have been vaccinated against Covid-19, including 82.16 percent of 8,721,357 senior citizens, as of March 19.

A total of 23,811,248 have received booster shots out of the fully vaccinated population.

To date, the country has logged more than 4.08 million coronavirus cases and more than 66,444 deaths since January 2020. (PNA)

About Post Author