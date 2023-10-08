The Philippine government has strongly denounced the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine, expressing deep concern for the safety of Filipinos caught in the crossfire.

In a statement, the Office of the President condemned the recent wave of violence and emphasized its commitment to ensuring the well-being of its citizens abroad.

This condemnation comes in the wake of surprise attacks carried out by the Hamas group against Israelis on Saturday, followed by Israeli forces’ retaliation against Palestinian targets

“The Philippines conveys its deepest sympathies and condolences to those who have lost family members and loved ones in recent attacks,” the statement read.

As of Sunday, October 8, 313 people were reportedly killed in Gaza and over 600 were reported as casualties in Israel.

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines, Ilan Fluss, reported over 1,600 injured and more than 100 Israelis taken hostage in Gaza.

He expressed concern about reports of foreign nationals being kidnapped but emphasized the evolving nature of the situation.

Fluss urged international condemnation of the terror attacks by Hamas and support for Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens.