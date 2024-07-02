The Philippines and China have reaffirmed their commitment to de-escalating tensions in the South China Sea during their first formal dialogue since the violent skirmish between the Chinese Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines near Ayungin Shoal on June 17.

The two states convened the 9th Meeting of their Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea (BCM) in Manila on July 2.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong led the Philippine and Chinese delegations, respectively, and had a “frank and constructive discussions” on the situation.

In her comments, Lazaro told her counterpart that the Philippines would be “relentless in protecting its interests and upholding its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea.”

“Noting recent incidents in the South China Sea, both sides recognized that there is a need to restore trust, rebuild confidence, and create conditions conducive to productive dialogue and interaction,” the DFA said in a statement.

“The two sides discussed their respective positions on Ayungin Shoal and affirmed their commitment to de-escalate tensions without prejudice to their respective positions,” it added.

The DFA said there was “substantial progress” on developing measures to manage the situation at sea, but said “significant differences remain.”

The DFA has yet to provide details when asked what kind of measures the Philippines is pushing and what progress has been made.

Meanwhile, both sides agreed to continue discussions to find a “mutually acceptable resolution” to the issues.

Communication mechanisms

According to the DFA, the two sides signed the Arrangement on Improving Philippines-China Maritime Communication Mechanisms and agreed to discuss further how to operationalize this mechanism.

They also agreed to continue discussions on maritime cooperation between their coast guard authorities, including the possible resumption of the Joint Coast Guard Committee.

The two sides likewise talked about the possibility of convening an academic forum among scientists and academics on marine scientific and technological cooperation.

“Both sides agreed that continued dialogue on the basis of mutual respect as two equal sovereign states facilitates peace and stability at sea, and committed to having the 10th BCM in China to sustain the positive momentum on discussions,” it said. (PNA)

*** BASAHIN SA WIKANG FILIPINO ***



PH, Tsina nagkaroon na ng unang pag-uusap matapos ang marahas na insidente sa Ayungin

Sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon, matapos maganap ang marahas na pagkakataon sa pagitan ng Chinese Coast Guard at Armed Forces of the Philippines malapit sa Ayungin Shoal noong June 17, ay nagkaroon na ng pag-uusap ang Pilipinas at Tsina.

Ang dalawang bansa ay nagtipon sa 9th Meeting of their Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea (BCM) sa Maynila noong Hulyo 2.

Pinangunahan nina Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro at Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong ang mga delegasyon ng Pilipinas at Tsina, at nagkaroon ng “prangka at konstruktibong talakayan” ukol sa sitwasyon.

Sa kanyang mga pahayag, sinabi ni Lazaro kay Chen na ang Pilipinas ay magiging “walang humpay sa pagtatanggol sa kanyang mga interes at pagpapanatili ng soberanya, mga karapatan sa soberanya, at hurisdiksyon sa West Philippine Sea (WPS).”

“Noting recent incidents in the South China Sea, both sides recognized that there is a need to restore trust, rebuild confidence, and create conditions conducive to productive dialogue and interaction,” ayon sa pahayag ng DFA sa isang statement.

Pinag-usapan ng dalawang panig ang kanilang kani-kaniyang posisyon sa Ayungin Shoal at pinagtibay ang kanilang pangako na bawasan ang tensyon nang hindi pinapababa ang kanilang mga posisyon.

Sinabi ng DFA na mayroong “substantial progress” sa pagbuo ng mga hakbang upang pamahalaan ang sitwasyon sa dagat, ngunit sinabi rin na “mayroong mga makabuluhang pagkakaiba na nananatili.”

Wala pang detalyeng ibinigay ang DFA nang tanungin kung anong uri ng mga hakbang ang isinusulong ng Pilipinas at kung anong progreso ang narating.

Samantala, sumang-ayon ang magkabilang panig na ipagpatuloy ang mga talakayan upang makahanap ng “mutual na katanggap-tanggap na resolusyon” sa mga isyu.

Mekanismo ng komunikasyon

Ayon sa DFA, ang dalawang panig ay lumagda sa Arrangement on Improving Philippines-China Maritime Communication Mechanisms at sumang-ayon na pag-usapan pa kung paano maisasakatuparan ang mekanismong ito.

Sumang-ayon din silang ipagpatuloy ang talakayan sa maritime cooperation sa pagitan ng kanilang mga coast guard authorities, kabilang ang posibleng pagpapanumbalik ng Joint Coast Guard Committee.

Pinag-usapan din ng dalawang panig ang posibilidad ng pagkakaroon ng isang academic forum sa pagitan ng mga siyentipiko at akademiko ukol sa marine scientific at technological cooperation.

“Both sides agreed that continued dialogue on the basis of mutual respect as two equal sovereign states facilitates peace and stability at sea, and committed to having the 10th BCM in China to sustain the positive momentum on discussions,” it said. (PNA)