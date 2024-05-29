Keeping the bilateral relationship between the Philippines and Brunei Darussalam will sustain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated in his remarks on Tuesday in a state banquet hosted by His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

President Marcos stated that the strong bilateral connection between the two countries has endured for many years, despite the different transformations they have undergone.

His initial official visit to the Sultanate, he said, is significant in light of the global concerns that Brunei and the Philippines share mutual interests in.

“It is important that we continue to work together on bilateral basis, also together with ASEAN, with BIMP-EAGA in all of these methods by which we can plan together for our own communities, for the peace and the stability of the region,” he said.

“And not only for Asia, but for the Indo-Pacific as well. It is important that those partnerships now be brought back into the modern world. And I look forward for this state visit to once more give an added impetus and warmth and inspiration to the relationship between our two countries,” he added.

President Marcos and the Sultan witnessed on the same day the signing of three memoranda of understanding (MOU) and one letter of intent (LOI), which aimed to further strengthen their ties on maritime cooperation and tourism, among others.

The President said the signing of MOUs and the LOI is a significant step of the two countries.

President Marcos extended his gratitude to the Sultan, Royal Family and the people of Brunei for extending to his party their very kind and warm hospitality. He celebrated the “birth of new time” for the two countries’ bilateral ties.

President Marcos is embarking on a two-day state visit to Brunei Darussalam, which coincides with the 40th Independence anniversary of the Sultanate and the 40th anniversary of the close and enduring cooperation between the Philippines and Brunei formalized on January 1, 1984.