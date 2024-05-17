The national government broke ground on Thursday on Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan town, in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), for new facilities aimed at enhancing health services and strengthen military presence in the area.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva, Senator JV Ejercito, and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. visited the island on May 16. They led the groundbreaking of new facilities that will be built on the island—a Philippine Navy barracks to further boost military presence in the area, and a ‘super’ Rural Health Unit to cater to the needs of the island’s civilian population.

Zubiri, in a statement on Friday, pointed out that the Kalayaan is a territory of the Philippines and it is important to develop it.

He said they went to Kalayaan for the groundbreaking of two facilities for the residents and the military.

(Photo from Sec. Gilberto Teodoro Jr.’s Facebook page)

“Inilaban natin na maisama sa 2024 national budget ang mga proyektong ito, dahil naniniwala tayo na ang investment sa imprastruktura ng Pag-asa ay investment rin natin sa seguridad ng West Philippine Sea,” he said.

“Hakbang natin ito para makatulong sa pag-asenso ng Pag-asa, at para patunayan na hindi natin nakakalimutan ang mga kababayan natin dito,” he added.

Teodoro said the groundbreaking is an important milestone for WPS, particularly on Pag-asa Island, as the government continue to bring development to the area and amplify the country’s presence in upholding its territorial and sovereign rights.

“We thank the Senate and the House sa patuloy na pagbuhos nila ng infrastructure support sa Pag-asa Island. Marami pa tayong plano but we cannot talk about operational details,” Teodoro told reporters following their visit.

He encouraged residents to continue their fishing activities in the area and not be intimidated by Chinese bullying, assuring them of the government’s support not only in terms of security but also with other technical assistance.

“Because of the growing population ng Pilipino, kailangan future generations ng mga Pilipino ang resources WPS. Pag-asa ng Pilipinas ang WPS kaya hindi natin pwedeng talikuran at kailangang ipaglaban ito,” he said.

“Kailangan pumalaot talaga sila and amin silang tutulungan. Actually, kailangan talaga makapag-build tayo ng support services sa Pag-asa, for example, cold storage and refrigeration,” he said.

The defense chief also confirmed presence of China Coast Guard (CCG) and maritime militia vessels loitering around the island.

“There were 22 more or less sa Subi (Reef) and sa paligid,” he said.

He, however, said he feels that the people in the island are safe noting that “no right thinking nation will attack civilians.”