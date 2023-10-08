The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Australian Defense Force (ADF) are preparing for another joint military exercise in Palawan, scheduled to take place from October 16 to 27.

The exercise, named “Dawn Caracha 2023,” aims to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Philippine Army (PA) and the ADF, with facilitation by the Western Command.

This 12-day bilateral exercise will primarily focus on conducting Counter-Terrorism Operations and special operations, showcasing the capabilities of both forces.

Emphasizing interoperability and joint efforts within its operational area, Wescom stated that the exercise aims to enhance collaboration in addressing complex security challenges in the country’s western front.

As part of the exercise preparations, troops from the PA SOF participating in the exercise conducted pre-exercise movements and operational briefings at the Wescom headquarters.

The exercise provides an opportunity for both units to demonstrate their skills, strengthen their partnership, and promote increased collaboration.

This marks the second joint military exercise between the Philippines and Australia this year, with a focus on contributing to regional security and fostering closer cooperation between the two countries. In August, Philippine and Australian military forces conducted Exercise Alon as part of the Indo-Pacific Endeavor 2023.