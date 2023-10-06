Law enforcement agencies participated in the “Maritime and Strategic Studies Period (MSSP)” seminar-workshop as part of the Philippine-Australian Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) from September 24 to 29.

Organized by the Sea Power Centre-Australia of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), the five-day event delved into international maritime laws and their applications, equipping the participants with the knowledge and capabilities to formulate policies and frameworks for the conservation and protection of Palawan’s coastal and marine ecosystems.

The EDCA is a long-standing defense cooperation agreement between the Philippines and Australia.

MSSP was attended by national law enforcement and defense agencies, including the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Air Force (PAF), Philippine Navy (PN), and Philippine Marine Corps.

PCSDS said the seminar contributes to enhancing strategic planning and policy development for safeguarding Palawan’s precious marine resources.